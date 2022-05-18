Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $17.00. B. Riley currently has a na rating on the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 210866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,052,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 241.6% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 525,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 371,636 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $6,595,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $701.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

