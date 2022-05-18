Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Benitec Biopharma worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma (Get Rating)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.