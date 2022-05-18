BENQI (QI) Price Reaches $0.0144 on Exchanges

BENQI (QI) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. BENQI has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $19.00 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00518438 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00034802 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,989.74 or 1.64274041 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.