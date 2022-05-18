Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benson Hill updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BHIL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. 11,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. Benson Hill has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the first quarter worth $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Benson Hill by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Benson Hill by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BHIL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

