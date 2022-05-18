Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BERK remained flat at $$11.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. Berkshire Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Get Berkshire Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.