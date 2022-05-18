Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BERK remained flat at $$11.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. Berkshire Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $13.05.
Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
