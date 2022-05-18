Bernstein U.S. Research Fund (NYSEARCA:BERN) Stock Price Down 0%

Bernstein U.S. Research Fund (NYSEARCA:BERN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $28.83. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bernstein U.S. Research Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bernstein U.S. Research Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.