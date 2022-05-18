Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

BRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 484,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.34. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Berry will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $22,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,703,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,803,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

