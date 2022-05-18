BIDR Reaches One Day Volume of $23.04 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and $23.04 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

