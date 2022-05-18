Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives $1,575.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,575.00.

Several analysts recently commented on BYLOF shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.05) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.57) to GBX 1,650 ($20.34) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock remained flat at $$14.98 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

