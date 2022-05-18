BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) rose 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 19,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 268,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

BBAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

