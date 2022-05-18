BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). BigCommerce posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 283.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIGC. Wedbush decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $592,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,715 shares of company stock worth $4,379,630. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIGC stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,589. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.90.

BigCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.