Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 23,757 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,378. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,016 shares of company stock worth $1,435,235. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

