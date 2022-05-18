Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,341 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 164,078 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. 46,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,932. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

