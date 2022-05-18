Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.86. The company had a trading volume of 26,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,740. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.12 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

