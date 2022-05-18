Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Down 5.1%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.98 and last traded at $112.44. 18,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,493,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,534,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

