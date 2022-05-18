Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion and $5.65 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,840.58 or 1.00049125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00104587 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 18,194,582,206 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.