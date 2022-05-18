Bintex Futures (BNTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $24,353.30

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $24,353.30 and $10,936.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,726% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.62 or 0.00658273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00471153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,230.31 or 1.86301862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00033125 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.