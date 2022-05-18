Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

NASDAQ BPTH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,770. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BPTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

