BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $111.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.69.
BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,438,457.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,727 shares of company stock worth $10,786,429. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.41.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
