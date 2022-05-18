BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $111.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.69.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,438,457.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,727 shares of company stock worth $10,786,429. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 36,055 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.