Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Tops $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and $141.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

