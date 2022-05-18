Bitcoin Diamond Hits One Day Volume of $215,405.00 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $34.93 million and approximately $215,405.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001886 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.