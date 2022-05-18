BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 564,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 283.3% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDJ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. 467,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,700. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

