BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.43

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 2615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.