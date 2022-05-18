BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.43

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 2615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 398,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 257,478 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $2,492,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 159,365 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,534,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,381,000 after buying an additional 136,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,754,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 126,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

