Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lifted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,679,000 after buying an additional 305,577 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

NYSE:BX traded down $3.71 on Wednesday, hitting $104.02. 158,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.25. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,510,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,437 and sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

