Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of BLSTF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. Blackstone Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.61.

About Blackstone Minerals (Get Rating)

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits, as well as platinum group elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cartier project situated in Quebec City, Canada.

