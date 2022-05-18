Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of BLSTF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. Blackstone Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.61.
About Blackstone Minerals
