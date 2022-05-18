Blank Wallet Trading Up 39% Over Last 7 Days (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,480.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00624397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00495062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,370.99 or 1.89298315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009026 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

