BLink Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, BLink has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $389,204.80 and approximately $140.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,165.32 or 1.00005145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001715 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

