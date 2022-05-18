Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Blue Star Foods stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. Blue Star Foods has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Star Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

