Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading Down 1.3%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112.15 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.40). 27,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 244,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.42).

Several analysts have commented on BOKU shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.33) price target on shares of Boku in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.02) price target on shares of Boku in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £333.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other news, insider Keith Butcher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($16,395.46).

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

