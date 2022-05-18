Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $9.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,266. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.70. Boot Barn has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $134.50.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
