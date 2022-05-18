Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $9.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,266. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.70. Boot Barn has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.92.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

