Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

TSE BPF.UN traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,953. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.89. The stock has a market cap of C$345.41 million and a P/E ratio of 9.22. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$13.18 and a 52 week high of C$17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

