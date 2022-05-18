Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) Shares Up 1.1%

Bovie Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.48. 129,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 136,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Bovie Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bovie Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovie Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.