Bradley Lee Soultz Purchases 2,500 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,363,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradley Lee Soultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Bradley Lee Soultz bought 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $333,300.00.

Shares of WSC stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. 2,420,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,755. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

