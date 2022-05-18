Bragg Gaming Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bragg Gaming Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Bragg Gaming Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRAG opened at $5.07 on Monday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $101.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

