Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.20 Per Share

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BMTO opened at GBX 1,500 ($18.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £21.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79. Braime Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,480 ($18.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,680 ($33.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,750.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,097.88.
