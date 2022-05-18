Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

