Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.00

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 34931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares in the company, valued at $9,315,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,603 shares of company stock worth $1,043,255 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

