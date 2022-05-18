Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,370,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 42,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

