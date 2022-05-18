British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,460.50

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,460.50 ($42.66) and last traded at GBX 3,458 ($42.63), with a volume of 6091614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,429 ($42.27).

BATS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.31) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.21) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.84) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.38) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,783.89 ($46.65).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,265.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,029.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.85.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($40.61), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($343,409.25). Insiders bought 14 shares of company stock valued at $46,081 over the last ninety days.

About British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.