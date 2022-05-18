British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,600.00.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.38) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.67. 2,500,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,339. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

