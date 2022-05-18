Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) to Issue GBX 7.80 Dividend

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 837 ($10.32) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 818.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 868.03. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 716.54 ($8.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,018 ($12.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BVIC shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 855 ($10.54) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 985 ($12.14) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.88) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($11.83) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 975.45 ($12.02).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

