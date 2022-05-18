Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Position Cut by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 53,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. 59,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.