Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $21.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $586.70. 47,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,166. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $594.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.53. The company has a market cap of $239.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.70 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

