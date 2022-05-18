Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. Franklin Resources reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

NYSE BEN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. 3,189,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,700. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after acquiring an additional 701,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

