Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.55 Million

Brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) to post sales of $58.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.10 million and the highest is $59.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $55.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $237.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.00 million to $237.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $255.60 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $258.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 900 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $73,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $219,454 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 222.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 115,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $584,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKFN traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $70.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

