Brokerages Anticipate Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) to post $4.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $7.90 million. Senseonics reported sales of $3.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full-year sales of $21.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $33.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.74 million, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $68.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Senseonics.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE SENS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 92,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,929. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

