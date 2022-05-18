Brokerages Anticipate The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. The Pennant Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

PNTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 21,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNTG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,102. The stock has a market cap of $520.96 million, a PE ratio of 233.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.