Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $143.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.54 million and the highest is $145.60 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $126.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $558.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.45 million to $561.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $586.89 million, with estimates ranging from $582.61 million to $595.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on USPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

USPH traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.77. 91,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $123.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $314,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after acquiring an additional 490,628 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,005,000 after buying an additional 107,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after buying an additional 91,924 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $5,597,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $5,316,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.