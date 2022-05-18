Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $772.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will post sales of $772.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $737.53 million to $801.30 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $649.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.5% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WERN traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,040. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

