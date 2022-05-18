Brokerages Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) will announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABCB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

ABCB traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $43.01. 14,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,538. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

